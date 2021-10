The new Panama Convention Center opens in Panama City on 19 October 2021. EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

The Panama Convention Center marked its grand opening Tuesday by hosting the 27th annual conference of the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA), which brings together the region's largest cruise lines.

"I am happy to share with you this inauguration of the Panama Convention Center, strategically located at the (Atlantic) entrance to our canal," Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo said.