Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela delivers a speech during the fifth regular session of the National Assembly in Panama City, Panama, on 2 January 2018. Varela announced today that he will deliver to the magistrates of the Electoral Tribunal (TE) a request to include a fifth ballot in the general elections on May 5, to approve if a constituent election is called to draw up a new Carta Magna. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco/File

President Juan Carlos Varela waves at supporters during the fifth ordinary period of sessions in the National Assembly, in Panama City, Panama. Jan. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

President Juan Carlos Varela on Wednesday asked Panama's Electoral Tribunal to make room on the ballot for the May 5 elections a question on convening an assembly to draft a new constitution for the Central American nation.

"Let the people decide whether the necessary constitutional reforms are to be made via a parallel Constituent Assembly," he told Congress in the final state of the union address of his term.