Demonstrators march towards the center of the city of Colon, on the Atlantic coast of Panama, March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Firefighters walk through the streets of the city of Colon, after extinguishing several fires started during nighttime protests, Colon, Panama, March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

A woman holds a banner that reads "Apocalyptic government, you arrived in Colon to rob, devastate and plunder" during a march towards the center of the city of Colon, on the Atlantic coast of Panama, March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

The city of Colon, the second largest producer of wealth in Panama, was paralyzed this morning by a civic protest with outbreaks of vandalism that began before sunrise, even though the government says it is investing more than $1 billion in urban improvements here.

The leader of the protest movement, Edgardo Voitier, told reporters that the mobilization is "peaceful" but demands far-reaching solutions to the breakdown of services like healthcare and public schools.