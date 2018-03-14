The city of Colon, the second largest producer of wealth in Panama, was paralyzed Tuesday morning by a civic protest with outbreaks of vandalism that began before sunrise, even though the government says it is investing more than $1 billion in urban improvements here.

At least five people - four of them police officers - were injured and 35 arrested in a day of otherwise peaceful protest marred by the acts of vandalism attributed to third parties, according to preliminary reports by the authorities.