Paraguay's Presidente Mario Abdo Benitez (L) receives his counterpart of Panama Juan Carlos Varela (R) at his arrival to the Government Palace in Asuncion, Paraguay, on Feb. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela on Thursday began his official visit to Paraguay by meeting with his Paraguayan counterpart and host, Mario Abdo Benitez, with whom he will sign trade, agricultural and tourism agreements.

The Panamanian leader, who arrived in Asuncion Wednesday night, was received by Abdo Benitez at the Government Palace after suspending his previously scheduled placement of a floral offering at the National Cemetery of Heroes because of heavy rain.