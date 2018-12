Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) greets Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela (R) before a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Panama City, Panama, on 3 December 2018. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela on Monday welcomed his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to the government headquarters in Panama City for an historic bilateral meeting at which they will sign about 20 cooperation agreements.

Xi, who landed in Panama Sunday night after participating in the G20 summit in Argentina and was received with honors at the airport by Varela, went to the Palacio de las Garzas, Panama's government headquarters, about 11 am.