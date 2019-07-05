The Panamanian Maritime Authority said Thursday that an Iranian oil tanker that British authorities seized off Gibraltar due to suspicion it was transporting oil to Syria in violation of European sanctions had not been flying the Central American nation's flag since May 29.
The authority said the Grace 1 had been delisted after Panama's National Security Council had issued an alert indicating the tanker "may be participating in terrorism financing, in support of the destabilizing activities of some regions led by terrorist groups."