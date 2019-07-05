A handout picture provided by the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) showing British Royal Marines from 42 Commando who took part in the seizure the Grace 1, an Iranian oil tanker, in the Gibraltar Strait on July 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAF/BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE/HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: MOD/CROWN COPYRIGHT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Panamanian Maritime Authority said Thursday that an Iranian oil tanker that British authorities seized off Gibraltar due to suspicion it was transporting oil to Syria in violation of European sanctions had not been flying the Central American nation's flag since May 29.

The authority said the Grace 1 had been delisted after Panama's National Security Council had issued an alert indicating the tanker "may be participating in terrorism financing, in support of the destabilizing activities of some regions led by terrorist groups."