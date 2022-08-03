Students return to the classrooms at the Gen. Jose Maria Barranco school in Panama City, Panama, on Aug. 2, 2022, after a nearly month-long teachers strike. EFE/ Bienvenido Velasco

Students return to the classrooms at the Gen. Jose Maria Barranco school in Panama City, Panama, on Aug. 2, 2022, after a nearly month-long teachers strike. EFE/ Bienvenido Velasco

Students return to the classrooms at the Gen. Jose Maria Barranco school in Panama City, Panama, on Aug. 2, 2022, after a nearly month-long teachers strike. EFE/ Bienvenido Velasco

Panamanian public teachers on Tuesday returned to their classrooms after nearly a month-long strike during which they managed to get an increase in the education budget in negotiations with the government and reductions in fuel prices and in basic consumer goods.

"We have almost 90 percent of the schools (operating again), above all the most important ones on the national level, which are resuming (classes), although teachers still need to be transported to areas difficult to access," said Deputy Education Minister Ricardo Sanchez.