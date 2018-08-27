PHOTO sent by the tourism authorities of Panama (ATP) Aug. 27 2018 showing a beach on the island of Taboga (Panama) EPA - EFE/ATP/

PHOTO sent by the tourism authorities of Panama (ATP) Aug. 27 2018 showing a beach on the island of Taboga (Panama) EPA - EFE/ATP/

PHOTO sent by the tourism authorities of Panama (ATP) Aug. 27 2018 showing a beach on the island of Taboga (Panama) EPA - EFE/ATP/

The Panama Tourism Authority (ATP) said Monday that it will seek bids on a five-year concession to operate the Geoturismo theme park on Taboga Island.

The aim of the initiative is to safeguard the public investment made in the project, the ATP said.