The Panama Tourism Authority (ATP) said Monday that it will seek bids on a five-year concession to operate the Geoturismo theme park on Taboga Island.
The aim of the initiative is to safeguard the public investment made in the project, the ATP said.
PHOTO sent by the tourism authorities of Panama (ATP) Aug. 27 2018 showing a beach on the island of Taboga (Panama) EPA - EFE/ATP/
