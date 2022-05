Agents of the national police stand guard during a student protest against the rise in fuel prices, in Panama City, Panama, 18 May 2022. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Students from the University of Panama participate in a student protest against the rise in fuel prices, in Panama City, Panama, 18 May 2022. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Students from the University of Panama participate in a student protest against the rise in fuel prices, in Panama City, Panama, 18 May 2022. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Panamanian riot police on Wednesday used tear gas to disperse protesting University of Panama students, who for the third day in a row demanded concrete measures from the government against the rise in insecurity and fuel prices.

Nearly 200 riot control officers attended the University of Panama (UP, state-owned) to clear the road in front of this university, which the protesters blocked for several hours with barbed wire, rubbish bins and burning tires.