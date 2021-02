Panama on Friday began vaccinating people aged 16-plus with disabilities after earlier this week receiving its third shipment of 77,220 doses of the Pfizer anti-Covid vaccine.

"They attended to me very well and when they injected me I felt some heat and then my arm fell asleep. All of us should get vaccinated," Arlimary Guerra, 21, told EFE after receiving her shot at the Torrijos Carter Sports Complex in San Miguelito, on the outskirts of Panama City.