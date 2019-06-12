A Panamanian court on Wednesday ordered the release of former President Ricardo Martinelli, who is charged with spying on political opponents and illicit enrichment, placing him under house arrest and ordering the former head of state to not leave the country.
"He has been placed under house arrest during the trial, must not make statements to the media, is barred from leaving the country and must surrender his passport," one of the former president's attorneys, Alfredo Vallarino, told reporters outside the court.