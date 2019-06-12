Former President Ricardo Martinelli waves after arriving at his residence in the San Francisco district of Panama City, Panama, after a court ordered his release from prison on June 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Former President Ricardo Martinelli (C) arrives at his residence in the San Francisco district of Panama City, Panama, after a court ordered his release from prison on June 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Former President Ricardo Martinelli celebrates after arriving at his residence in the San Francisco district of Panama City, Panama, after a court ordered his release from prison on June 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

A Panamanian court on Wednesday ordered the release of former President Ricardo Martinelli, who is charged with spying on political opponents and illicit enrichment, placing him under house arrest and ordering the former head of state to not leave the country.

"He has been placed under house arrest during the trial, must not make statements to the media, is barred from leaving the country and must surrender his passport," one of the former president's attorneys, Alfredo Vallarino, told reporters outside the court.