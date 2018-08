A view of some of the $2.16 million in cash seized by Panamanian police on Friday, Aug. 3, in Panama City. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

Panamanian police seized $2.16 million in cash suspected of being the proceeds of illegal activities, the force's deputy director said Friday.

The money was found in two vehicles and an apartment, Jacinto Gomez said, adding that the seizures followed several days of surveillance.