Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi (L), Shanghai Communist Party Secretary Li Qiang (2-L), Sun Chunlan (2-R), member of the Politburo Standing Committee and Liu He (R), vice chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), attend the second plenary session of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

The President of Panama on Wednesday welcomed a senior member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and discussed the progress of relations between the two countries as well as the possibility of establishing a direct flight between Panama and Shanghai.

According to the Presidency of Panama's official statement, the meeting between President Juan Carlos Varela and Li Qiang, who is also CPC Secretary of Shanghai, "gave a new impetus" towards the Panama-China relations, established a little over a year ago after the Central American country severed ties with Taiwan.