The President of Panama on Wednesday welcomed a senior member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and discussed the progress of relations between the two countries as well as the possibility of establishing a direct flight between Panama and Shanghai.
According to the Presidency of Panama's official statement, the meeting between President Juan Carlos Varela and Li Qiang, who is also CPC Secretary of Shanghai, "gave a new impetus" towards the Panama-China relations, established a little over a year ago after the Central American country severed ties with Taiwan.