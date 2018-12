Tuan Tuan, one of the two giant pandas China gave Taiwan in 2008, plays in its enclosure at the Taipei Zoo, Oct. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVID CHANG

Tuan Tuan that was gifted to Taiwan by China has become the world's first giant panda to receive an orthodontic brace after a dental surgery, the island's state-run media CNA reported on Monday.

The surgery was performed successfully on Sunday to repair the panda's upper left canine tooth, which was found heavily damaged, the news agency reported.