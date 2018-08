Yuan Yuan, a female panda given to Taiwan by China, eats bamboo at the Taipei Zoo in Taipei, Taiwan, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG

Yuan Yuan, a female panda given to Taiwan by China, eats a piece of sugarcane from her birthday cake at the Taipei Zoo in Taipei, Taiwan, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG

Tuan Tuan, a male panda given to Taiwan by China, prepares to eat his birthday cake at the Taipei Zoo in Taipei, Taiwan, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG

Taipei Zoo was preparing Thursday to celebrate the 14th birthday of a pair of giant pandas which were given to Taiwan by China, at a time when cross-strait relations are at their lowest ebb in years.

To mark the occasion, zookeepers have given Tuan Tuan a "treasure box" birthday cake filled with bamboo shoots, carrots, sugar cane and grapes, an epa-efe photographer reported from the zoo.