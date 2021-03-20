Young people play on 18 March 2021 at the tourist beach of Boca Chica in the Dominican Republic. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

A group of people wade in the ocean on 18 March 2021 at the tourist beach of Boca Chica in the Dominican Republic. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

A group of people wade in the ocean on 18 March 2021 at the tourist beach of Boca Chica in the Dominican Republic. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

After a year in which pandemic-triggered border closures caused international tourist arrivals to plunge to their lowest level in more than 20 years, hotels in the Dominican Republic are now starting to see clear signs of recovery.