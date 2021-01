Kids stand on Copacabana beach watching fireworks from a nearby favela (shantytown) in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, 31 December 2020. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

People stand on Copacabana beach watching fireworks from a nearby favela (shantytown) in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, 31 December 2020. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

The drone photo shows a virtually empty beach in Rio de Janeiro on Friday, 1 January 2021. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

Pandemic casts pall over New Year's in Rio

Brazilians welcomed 2021 on Friday without the typical raucous celebrations, ruled out by authorities as Covid-19 deaths continue to mount at a rate of more a thousand a day.

Rio de Janeiro scrapped the world-renowned seaborne fireworks extravaganza that in previous years drew more than 2 million people to the city's iconic Copacabana beach.