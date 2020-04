Face masks are sold at a health center in the New York City borough of the Bronx on 21 April 2020. EPA-EFE/ Justin Lane

People wait in lines of up to four hours to take a coronavirus test at a health center in the New York City borough of the Bronx on 21 April 2020. EPA-EFE/Justin Lane

A man uses a face mask on 22 April 2020 in a predominantly African-African neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois. EPA-EFE/Tannen Maury

Carlos Tapia lives in the New York City borough of the Bronx and personally knows more than 30 people - family members and friends - who have contracted Covid-19.

That concentration of cases in one social circle is not an anomaly and instead highlights an overlooked aspect of the pandemic: it is disproportionately affecting people in low-income neighborhoods of the United States, and minorities in particular.