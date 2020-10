With dark clouds hovering overhead, Argentine hard-hit publishing companies have opted to reorganize their catalogues, taking the least possible risk with what they publish and putting off many new releases until 2021. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez/File

Imagine a man waking up after a deep seven-month sleep and taking a walk around Argentina's capital. Seeing everyone around him wearing masks and finding messages about the coronavirus wherever he turns would be quite a shock.

By contrast, if that same individual enjoys literature and stops by his favorite Buenos Aires bookstore he would find that the selection of titles on the shelves would be practically identical to what existed back in March.