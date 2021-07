Muslims wearing protective face masks perform Eid Al-Adha prayers amid the COVID-19 pandemic in front of the Al-Ameen Mosque, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 20 July 2021. EFE/EPA/NABIL MOUNZER

Muslims congratulate each other after Eid Al-Adha prayers amid the COVID-19 pandemic in front of the Al-Ameen Mosque, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 20 July 2021. EFE/EPA/NABIL MOUNZER

A group of butchers prepare to slaughter a sacrificial cow ahead of Eid al-Adha at a slaughterhouse in Cairo, Egypt, 18 July 2021. EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI EDITORS NOTE GRAPHIC CONTENT

A child catch a sacrificial animal for slaughter during the first day of the celebrations of the Eid-al-Adha holiday in Istanbul, Turkey, 20 July 2021. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Iraqi Sunni Muslims perform Eid Al-Adha prayers amid the COVID-19 pandemic in front of the Abu Hanifa mosque in Baghdad's Adhamiya district, Iraq, 20 July 2021. EFE/EPA/AHMED JALIL

Iraqi Sunni Muslims perform Eid Al-Adha prayers amid the COVID-19 pandemic in front of the Abu Hanifa mosque in Baghdad's Adhamiya district, Iraq, 20 July 2021. EFE/EPA/AHMED JALIL

Muslims across the Middle East celebrated Eid al-Adha on Tuesday, the Feast of Sacrifice, with fewer coronavirus restrictions yet troubled by an economic crisis fuelled by the pandemic in the region.

Prayers, large gatherings, slaughtering livestock and giving meat to the needy, the faithful in countries including Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan will be able to celebrate the Islamic holiday without too many restrictions although authorities have urged caution during celebrations. EFE