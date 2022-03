A man holds up a table in room set aside for discarded furniture at Principe de Asturias, a school located in the Peruvian capital's Villa El Salvador district. EFE/Paolo Aguilar

A woman on 23 February 2022 arranges books at the library of the Jose María Arguedas school, an educational establishment located in the Lima district of Santa Anita. EFE/Paolo Aguilar

A mother on 23 February 2022 denounces poor conditions at a classroom at the Jose Maria Arguedas school, which is located in the Lima district of Santa Anita. EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Tin roofs badly in need of repair or replacement, rusty doors and playground swings, birds' nests inside unpainted classrooms and badly damaged whiteboards.

The situation at the Principe de Asturias school, which is located in the Peruvian capital's low-income Villa El Salvador district and is set to reopen in less than 30 days after a two-year pandemic-induced shutdown, "is somewhat critical," principal Diego Roberto Oscco told Efe.