An 06 June 2020 photo of Bambi, a spectacled bear who lives inside a gigantic cage at a bear sanctuary near the Andes town of Guasca, Colombia. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega

A Colombian sanctuary just 80 kilometers (50 miles) from Bogota that provides a refuge for vulnerable spectacled bears is finding it harder to raise funds and obtain fruit and vegetables for these animals due to coronavirus-triggered restrictions.

Nine of these Andean bears (Tremarctos ornatus) who were rescued from circuses and other urban environments in different parts of Colombia are being rehabilitated at the sanctuary, which is located in a cloud forest intersected by streams and bordering the Chingaza National Natural Park, near the town of Guasca.