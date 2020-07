A file picture shows Honduran citizens, who emigrate to the United States, leaving in a caravan from the city of San Pedro Sula (Honduras). EPA-EFE/FILE/Gustavo Amador

The Covid-19 pandemic has dealt a severe blow to human trafficking in Central America, and also drastically reduced the flow of migrants to Europe through the Mediterranean, according to the United Nations.

The closure of borders and strict restrictions have left thousands of migrants, mostly from Haiti and African and Asian countries, stranded in Central America, unable to continue their journey to North America. EFE-EPA