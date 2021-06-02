New York (United States), 09/02/2021.- People walk past a closed retail store in New York, New York, USA, 09 February 2021. As a result of the continuing coronavirus pandemic, New York City'Äôs economy continues to suffer from lockdowns, dining restrictions and contained high unemployment. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Rome (Italy), 29/05/2021.- Disney Store employees protest in the Piazza Montecitorio against the closure of stores in Italy, in Rome, Italy, 29 May 2021. At least 230 employees stand to lose their jobs upon the closure of the 15 Disney stores in Italy. (Protestas, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

Bangkok (Thailand), 19/01/2021.- Thai masseur instructors teach Thai massage during a live online vocational training class at the Bangkok Metropolitan administration's vocational training school in Bangkok, Thailand, 19 January 2021. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration offers online vocational training courses with various careers including Thai massage, crafts, cooking, make up and hairdressing for those who are left unemployed and jobless people affected by the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The number of unemployment in Thailand is predicted to reach 11.8 million in 2021 rising from an earlier projection of eight million, mostly employees of tourism businesses after the kingdom's was hit by a second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak. (Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT