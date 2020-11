UN Women representative in Ecuador Bibiana Aido speaks with EFE on Nov. 19, 2020, in Quito at the House of the Woman, a shelter for abused women. EFE-EPA/ Jose Jacome

The president of the San Jose municipal management board, Lilia Yunda, speaks with EFE on Nov. 19, 2020, in Quito at the House of the Woman, a shelter for abused women. EFE-EPA/ Jose Jacome

Carmen Elena Hermosa, the coordinator for the House of the Woman speaks with EFE on Nov. 19, 2020, in Quito at the shelter for abused women. EFE-EPA/ Jose Jacome

"María" (not her real name) - a victim of gender violence - speaks with EFE on Nov. 19, 2020, in Quito at the House of the Woman, a shelter for abused women. EFE-EPA/ Jose Jacome

"Alicia" (not her real name) - a victim of gender violence - speaks with EFE on Nov. 19, 2020, in Quito at the House of the Woman, a shelter for abused women. EFE-EPA/ Jose Jacome

"With the pandemic, my freedom took another hit," a Bolivian mother told EFE at a women's shelter in Ecuador, the country in the region with the highest index for macho violence and where 65 of every 100 woman have suffered from it in one way or another.

Seated on the bed in a frugal room decorated with a child's drawing hanging on the wall, this woman - who we will call Alicia - in a quiet voice told how she came to this shelter.