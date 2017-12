Participants sit on 300 chairs placed at Gwanghwamun Square in a performance themed 'A Promise Inscribed on an Empty Chair' after finishing this year's final weekly rally in front of the Japanese Embassy in downtown Seoul, South Korea, 27 December 2017, calling for Japan's apology for its army's sexual enslavement of hundreds of thousands of Korean women during World War II. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean supporters of former 'comfort women' gather in front of the ministry of foreign affairs in Seoul, South Korea, 27 December 2017. EPA-EFE/KIM HEE-CHUL

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha expresses regret over an agreement made between the South Korean and Japanese governments in 2015 on issues surrounding the Japanese military's sexual enslavement of Korean women during World War II at the ministry in Seoul, South Korea, 27 December 2017. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Oh Tae-kyu, chairman of a Foreign Ministry task force, at the ministry in Seoul, South Korea, 27 December 2017, announces the outcomes of his team's five-month review of a controversial agreement made between the South Korean and Japanese governments in 2015 over issues surrounding the Japanese military's sexual enslavement of Korean women during World War II. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Former comfort women Lee Ok-sun (2-L) and Park Ok-sun (2-R) at their shelter in Gwangju, east of Seoul, South Korea, 27 December 2017, watch a broadcast of Foreign Ministry task force's announcement on the outcomes of its five-month review of an agreement made between the South Korean and Japanese governments in 2015 over issues surrounding the Japanese military's sexual enslavement of Korean women during World War II. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A panel of experts urged Wednesday the South Korean government to revise the agreement reached with Japan in 2015 on issue of comfort women, a topic that has been the source of diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

The panel, made up of members of the government and experts in history and diplomatic relations, was set up by the Moon Jae-in government to deliberate on the bilateral agreement signed by the earlier government that had led to strong criticism within the country.