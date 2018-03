Jaime Coiro, spokesperson for the Chilean bishops conference, moments before speaking to the press in Santiago, Chile, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

Jaime Coiro, spokesperson for the Chilean bishops conference, speaks to the press in Santiago, Chile, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

The archbishop of Malta concluded here Wednesday a mission entrusted to him by Pope Francis to gather information about Bishop Juan Barros, accused of covering up acts of sexual abuse committed by an influential priest.

Jaime Coiro, spokesperson for the Chilean bishops conference, said that Archbishop Charles Scicluna will leave the country on Thursday.