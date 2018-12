Indonesian military personnel listen to the relatives of construction workers, who were shot dead by suspected separatists, in Wamena, Papua, Indonesia, Dec. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/IWAN ADISAPUTRA

Indonesian military personnels prepare to be deployed to Nduga district where suspected separatists shot dead dozens of workers at a field in Wamena, Papua, Indonesia, Dec. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/IWAN ADISAPUTRA

Separatist guerrillas in the remote province of West Papua in Indonesia who killed at least 16 purported construction workers earlier this month have denied accusations that they are criminals, saying the deceased were actually Indonesian soldiers, claims which authorities in Jakarta have rejected.

At least 16 people, who Indonesia says were employees of the state construction company Istaka Karya, were executed by the National Liberation Army of West Papua (TPNPB) on Dec. 2.