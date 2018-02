People protest in front of Victoria Police officers during a protest against Manus Island in Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE/ FILEMAL FAIRCLOUGH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A picture dated Mar. 21, 2014 shows asylum seekers behind a fence at the Manus Island detention center, in Papua New Guinea.

Papua New Guinea denied refugee status to a group of asylum seekers but did not deport them to their countries of origin for fear they would be persecuted, according to a letter released Tuesday.

The asylum seekers were held at the detention center on Manus Island, one of the two centers Australia opened in 2012 in the Pacific to process the asylum applications of those who tried to reach its territory by sea.