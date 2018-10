An undated artists impression image released on 21 October 2016, by the Office if the PNG prime minister, shows the APEC Haus that will be constructed on reclaimed land at Ela Beach in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. Papua New Guinea is building an island to erect a function centre to host world leaders for the APEC summit in 2018. EPA-EFE/Office of the prime minister HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A handout picture released on 11 October 2018 by AirBridgeCargo shows Maserati vehicles on the tarmac in Milan, Italy. Papua New Guinea is struggling with a polio outbreak but it has found millions of dollars to buy 40 Maseratis to ferry world leaders at the upcoming APEC meeting. EPA-EFE/AirBridgeCargo HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The government of Papua New Guinea bought 40 custom-made Maserati sedans from Italy, which will be used for just one week in November during the Asia-Pacific Economic Forum (APEC), Australian media reported Friday.

"All costs will be recovered and there will be no cost to the state whatsoever at the end of the day," PNG's minister for APEC, Justin Tkatchenko, told Australian national broadcaster ABC.