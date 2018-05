Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte (front-R) and Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O'Neill (C) walk during state visit inside Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte (L) and Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O'Neill (2-L) review honor guards during state visit inside Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino children wave flags as they greet President Rodrigo Duterte (R) and Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O'Neill (L) during state visit inside Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The Philippines president Wednesday hosted the prime minister of Papua New Guinea for a series of meetings and an official dinner.

Rodrigo Duterte held bilateral meetings with Peter O'Neill, before both leaders attended a state banquet dinner at the Malacañang presidential palace.