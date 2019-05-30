Chinese tourists pose for photos on the Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, May 16, 2019 (issued May 30, 2019). EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A Chinese man lays outdoors to use his mobile phone near a shopping mall in Beijing, China, May 27, 2019 (issued May 30, 2019). EPA-EFE/WU HONG

The Chinese society has changed radically in the last 30 years and the yearning for freedom that people carried to Tiananmen protests has lost its steam, got diluted in an impressive economic growth and consumerism amid unending curbs on dissenting voices.

China's GDP since the 1989 Tiananmen protests that led to a massacre has increased thirty-fold. The economic prosperity has lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty. But political freedoms are now more restricted than before. Technology has only reinforced the authoritarianism.