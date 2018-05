Photograph showing Paraguayan Vice President Alicia Pucheta and Rogelio and Rolando Goiburu, sons of Agustin Goiburu at the unveiling of a monument in honor of the activists disappeared by the Stroessner dictatorship in Asuncion, Paraguay, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Paraguayan Vice President Alicia Pucheta on Thursday apologized on behalf of the state to relatives of four opposition activists who were "disappeared" by authorities during the 1954-1989 dictatorship of Alfredo Stroessner.

The apology took place during the unveiling of a monument in honor of Agustin Goiburu, Carlos Jose Mancuello and brothers Rodolfo and Benjamin Ramirez in Asuncion's Plaza of the Disappeared.