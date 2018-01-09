Paraguayan Attorney General of the State, Javier Diaz Veron, speaks during a press conference at the headquarters of the institution in Asuncion, Paraguay, 08 January 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Paraguayan Attorney General Javier Diaz Veron repeated Monday that he will not resign his position because that would be an act of cowardice, despite being under investigation for illicit enrichment, adding that he is also ready to undergo a possible political trial for suspected influence peddling.

In a statement to the press at the Public Prosecutor's Office, Diaz Veron said the investigation opened against him last week for suspected illicit enrichment is at the very least "erroneous if not a twisting of the truth."