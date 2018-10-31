Asuncion, Oct. 31, 2018: Paraguay's justice ministry and Higher Electoral Tribunal (TSJE) on Wednesday began taking a census of the country's prison population to find out the situation of inmates and to end prison overcrowding, due in part to defendants spending months and even years in custody waiting for their cases to come to trial. EPA/EFE/Noelia F. Aceituno

Paraguay's justice ministry and Higher Electoral Tribunal (TSJE) on Wednesday began taking a census of the country's prison population to find out the situation of inmates and to end prison overcrowding, due in part to defendants spending months and even years in custody waiting for their cases to come to trial.

The work began Wednesday morning in one of the wings of the Esperanza Industrial Prison, south of Asuncion, where the 50 officials tasked with taking the census set up rows of facing chairs for interviewing the inmates.