Remains found in a mass grave in the northern province of San Pedro correspond to a Mennonite settler kidnapped 2 1/2 years ago by the self-styled Army of the Paraguayan People (EPP), authorities said Friday.

"We are 90 percent confident that the body belongs to Abraham Fehr," prosecutor Joel Cazal told reporters at the medical examiner's office in Asuncion.