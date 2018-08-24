Paraguayan former Attorney General Javier Diaz Veron surrendered to authorities Friday to face charges he embezzled public funds.
After 11 days in hiding, Diaz Veron turned himself in at a National Police bureau in Asuncion, prosecutors said.
Former Attorney General of the State of Paraguay Javier Diaz Veron (C) arrives at the headquarters of the Palace of Justice, in Asuncion, Paraguay, 24 August 2018. Veron turned himself in today after being wanted since 13 August by prosecutor requesting his arrest for an alleged crime of illicit enrichment. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo
Former Attorney General of the State of Paraguay Javier Diaz Veron (C) arrives at the headquarters of the Palace of Justice, in Asuncion, Paraguay, 24 August 2018. Veron turned himself in today after being wanted since 13 August by prosecutor requesting his arrest for an alleged crime of illicit enrichment. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo
Paraguayan former Attorney General Javier Diaz Veron surrendered to authorities Friday to face charges he embezzled public funds.
After 11 days in hiding, Diaz Veron turned himself in at a National Police bureau in Asuncion, prosecutors said.