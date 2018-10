Paraguay's attorney general Sergio Coscia and the director of the Money Laundering Prevention Secretariat Maria Epifania Gonzalez on Oct. 15, 2018, at a press conference at the Palacio de Gobierno in Asunción (Paraguay). EPA-EFE/ Noelia F. Aceituno

Paraguay's attorney general announced Monday the nationalization of a $6 million estate seized nine years ago from a Brazilian drug kingpin.

Sergio Coscia told a press conference it was the "first time in Paraguay's history" that a property was expropriated as a result of an organized-crime prosecution.