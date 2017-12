Security forces members guard the airport in Luque, Paraguay, on Dec. 28, 2017, while authorities transferred convicted drug trafficker Jarvis Chimenes Pavao to a Brazilian Federal Police plane. EFE

A photograph provided by the Paraguayan National Police showing convicted drug trafficker Jarvis Chimenes Pavao (C) as he is about to be handed over to the Brazilian Federal Police at the airport in Luque, Paraguay, on Dec. 28, 2017. EFE

A convicted drug trafficker was extradited Thursday amid tight security to Brazil, where he has been sentenced to 17 years in prison, officials said.

Jarvis Chimenes Pavao was taken to the Asuncion airport and transferred to a Brazilian Federal Police plane.