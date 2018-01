Firefighters and emergency personnel search for a woman missing due to flooding from heavy rains, in Nemby, Paraguay, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRES CRISTALDO

Flooding in Paraguay from heavy rains has caused mudslides in different parts of the country and resulted in the death of one woman and another going missing.

The two women were traveling in the same vehicle on Sunday when floodwaters swept it off the road near the town of Ñemby, some 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) south of Asuncion.