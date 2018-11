A woman damaged by the rains remains outside an improvised house in a square in Asuncion, Paraguay, Nov. 12, 2018. There are 6,000 families that have been evacuated from the "marshes" (marginal areas) of Asunción due to flooding of the Paraguay River, which today reached 5.98 meters and is expected to reach 7. meters in December, authorities said. EPA/EFE/ANDRES CRISTALDO

The number of families evacuated from poor, low-lying areas in Asuncion due to floods caused by the rising Paraguay River has increased to 6,000, authorities said Monday.

The river reached a level of 5.98m (20ft) Monday and is expected to climb to 7m next month.