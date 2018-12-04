A woman walks on Dec. 4, 2018, through a poor neighborhood on Asuncion's river banks, where many inhabitants have been forced to live in the unhealthiest of conditions caused by the stagnant water submerging its streets from the flooding Paraguay River, and which has driven 7,500 families out of their homes. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

Many inhabitants of Asuncion's river banks, known as the Bañado Sur district, have been forced to live in the unhealthiest of conditions caused by the stagnant water submerging its streets from the flooding Paraguay River, which has driven 7,500 families out of their homes after rising 5.94 meters (19 1/2 feet).

Despite the large number of people relocated that has remained "stable for a month," according to the National Emergency Secretariat (SEN), some families have decided to stay in their homes, either because the water hasn't entered their dwellings yet or for questions of security.