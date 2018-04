President Horacio Cartes (L) participates in a Colorado Party election rally on April 10, 2018, in Asuncion, Paraguay. EPA-EFE FILE/Andres Cristaldo

Paraguay is holding general elections on Sunday, with governing party candidate Mario Abdo Benitez and opposition member Efrain Alegre vying to become the South American country's next president.

Some 4 million voters are eligible to cast ballots in the general elections.