President Mario Abdo Benitez issued property titles to some 500 peasant families during a ceremony in Asunción, Paraguya, on Feb. 12, 2019, where he spoke of the Paraguayan government's historical debt to "the working people of the countryside." EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo.

President Mario Abdo Benitez (L) hugs a man after he issued property titles to some 500 peasant families during a ceremony in Asunción, Paraguya, on Feb. 12, 2019, where he spoke of the Paraguayan government's historical debt to "the working people of the countryside." EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo.

President Mario Abdo Benitez (L) issued property titles to some 500 peasant families during a ceremony in Asunción, Paraguya, on Feb. 12, 2019, where he spoke of the Paraguayan government's historical debt to "the working people of the countryside." EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo.

President Mario Abdo Benitez issued property titles to some 500 peasant families during a ceremony here Tuesday where he spoke of the Paraguayan government's historical debt to "the working people of the countryside."

With the titles, the new landowners will be able to borrow money to improve production and facilitate the purchase of livestock.