A 22 February 2021 photo of the Covid-19 vaccination area at National Hospital in Itaugua, Paraguay. EPA-EFE/Nathalia Aguilar

Mirian Arrua, a nurse at the National Hospital in Itaugua, Paraguay, speaks with Health Minister Julio Mazzoleni, after becoming the first person in that South American country to be vaccinated against Covid-19. EPA-EFE/Nathalia Aguilar

Mirian Arrua, a nurse at the National Hospital in Itaugua, Paraguay, holds up her Covid-19 vaccination card after becoming the first person to be inoculated against that respiratory disease in that South American country. EPA-EFE/Nathalia Aguilar

Paraguay's Covid-19 vaccination campaign kicked off on Monday with the inoculation of a 40-year-old nurse, a recipient of one of the 4,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V shot that have arrived thus far in that South American country.

Miriam Arrua was vaccinated by Health Minister Julio Mazzoleni at the National Hospital in Itaugua, a city 35 kilometers (22 miles) from Asuncion.