Several groups of activists for the rights women march through the streets surrounding the Ministry of Labor in Asuncion, Paraguay, after an event to announce the mobilizations planned for next March 8, 2019. On Feb. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Alejandro R. Otero

The president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benitez (2-left), the first lady Silvana Lopez (2-right), the Minister of Women, Nilda Romero (L), and Florence Raes (R), representative of UN Women in Paraguay, participate in a act of the Ministry of Women and UN Women on Feb. 25, 2019, in Asuncion, Paraguay. EPA-EFE / Andres Cristaldo

The Paraguayan women's affairs ministry presented Monday the National Equality Plan, which aims to achieve "real equality" between men and women by 2030.

Even after the implementation of three previous gender-equality initiatives, "gaps persist," Minister Nilda Romero said during an event at an Asuncion hotel with President Mario Abdo Benitez and first lady Silvana Lopez in attendance.