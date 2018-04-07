TSJE electoral court head Jaime Bestard inspects the documents to be used in the Apr. 22 polls in Asuncion, Paraguay, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Paraguay's national police chief and 40 district commanders from across the country met here Friday with the top officials of the TSJE electoral court to outline security measures for the April 22 elections.

"April 22 and the days leading up to it will surely be a period of civic celebration," TSJE head Jaime Bestard said. "The Paraguayan people will display once again the maturity they have reached, as well as the transcendence of the electoral process and the importance of freely deciding who their new authorities will be."