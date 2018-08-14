Paraguay's Guarani Language Academy published Monday the first official grammar of the indigenous language, a move that academy president Carlos Ferreira described to EFE as another step toward the implementation of bilingualism.

The government secretary for language policy, Ladislaa Alcaraz, was present for the formal presentation of the grammar at the congressional library in Asuncion, hailing the publication as "a historic event that marks a milestone in the normalization of the use of Guarani in public administration."