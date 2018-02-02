The Paraguayan presidential candidate for the opposition Ganar (Win) party, Efrain Alegre, at the Museum of Memory, in Asuncion, Paraguay, Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

The Paraguayan vice presidential candidate for the opposition Ganar (Win) party, Leonardo Rubin, at the Museum of Memory, in Asuncion, Paraguay, Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

The Paraguayan presidential candidate for the opposition Ganar (Win) party, Efrain Alegre, together with his vice presidential running mate, Leonardo Rubin, on Friday visited the Museum of Memory, which preserves documents and photos from the dictatorship of Alfredo Stroessner, to commemorate the 29th anniversary of his fall from power.

Rubin told EFE that if they win the presidential election on April 22, they will seek justice and reparations for the victims of a dictatorship that lasted more than 30 years.